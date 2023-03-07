Local planning groups to return to in-person meetings

Local planning boards will return to in-person after nearly three years of virtual meetings.

The San Diego Planning Department sent out a letter to all chairs in February, stating that starting March 1 all community planning group meetings, including standing subcommittee meetings, are to be conducted under the Brown Act as they were prior to the governor’s COVID-19 declared state of local emergency.

Local planning group meetings:



Del Mar Mesa second Thursday of the month at Ocean Air Recreation Center, 6 p.m.

Torrey Hills, third Tuesday of every month at Ocean Air Recreation Center, 6:30 p.m.

Torrey Pines, third Thursday of every month at Del Mar Hills Academy, 7 p.m.

Carmel Valley, fourth Thursday of the month at the Carmel Valley Library, 7 p.m.

Planning groups do have the ability to hold virtual meetings, however, they must comply with the requirements of the Brown Act such as posting agendas at all teleconference locations and allowing the public access to all of those locations. If the group members are physically present at the same meeting location, the public could participate virtually if the group allows call-in and viewing options and for the public to provide comment in real-time.

The March meetings will include the election of board members. For agendas, visit sandiego.gov/planning/community-plans. The Torrey Pines group has its own website: torreypinescommunity.org

