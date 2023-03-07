Torrey Highlands Park upgrades continue

Pups and their people wanting to visit the dog park at Torrey Highlands Neighborhood Park may have been disappointed to find their playtime disrupted by construction.

The park on Lansdale Drive just behind Torrey Pines High School is undergoing an update that includes the the construction of an additional parking area about 0.5 acre in size, two new picnic tables, two new shade structures and one new drinking fountain.

As the work continues, the dog park has been closed intermittently. The city has tried to keep it open as much as possible during the project to minimize the impact on the community, according to Benjamin Cartwright, supervising public information officer with the city.

The design and construction for the park update cost $2.2 million. Construction began in June 2022 and is expected to be completed this summer.

A dog park alternative can be found down Del Mar Heights Road at the Pacific Highlands Ranch Community Park.