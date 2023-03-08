March 9 issue: Weekly crime log
SOLANA BEACH
Feb. 28
- Felony vandalism, $400 in damages or more-100 block of Solana Hills Drive, 2: 55 a.m.
March 1
- Assault, battery on person-100 block of Cozumel Court, 11:30 a.m.
- Petty theft-2700 block of Via de la Valle, 8:51 p.m.
CARMEL VALLEY
Feb. 27
- Vehicle break-in/theft-12400 block of Camarero Court, 6 p.m.
- Vehicle break-in/theft- 3100 block of Kellam Court, 10 p.m.
Feb. 28
- Tamper with vehicle-3500 block of Caminito El Rincon, 3:45 a.m
March 2
- Residential burglary-11700 block of Carmel Creek Road, 8 a.m.
- Petty theft, pocket picking-3800 block of Valley Centre Drive, 11 a.m.
- Motor vehicle theft-11200 block of Vista Sorrento Parkway, 8 p.m.
