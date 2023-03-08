News

March 9 issue: Weekly crime log

SDPD car
(Staff file photo)
SOLANA BEACH

Feb. 28

  • Felony vandalism, $400 in damages or more-100 block of Solana Hills Drive, 2: 55 a.m.

March 1

  • Assault, battery on person-100 block of Cozumel Court, 11:30 a.m.
  • Petty theft-2700 block of Via de la Valle, 8:51 p.m.

CARMEL VALLEY

Feb. 27

  • Vehicle break-in/theft-12400 block of Camarero Court, 6 p.m.
  • Vehicle break-in/theft- 3100 block of Kellam Court, 10 p.m.

Feb. 28

  • Tamper with vehicle-3500 block of Caminito El Rincon, 3:45 a.m

March 2

  • Residential burglary-11700 block of Carmel Creek Road, 8 a.m.
  • Petty theft, pocket picking-3800 block of Valley Centre Drive, 11 a.m.
  • Motor vehicle theft-11200 block of Vista Sorrento Parkway, 8 p.m.
