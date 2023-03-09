Two Carmel Valley sisters win awards in global music competition

Two Carmel Valley students, who are sisters and violinists, recently won awards in the 2023 King’s Peak International Music Competition (KPIMC), a global online music competition, in group B (8-10 age).

The sisters are Gianna Chen, a 5th grade student at Solana Pacific Elementary School, and Julia Chen, a 3rd grade student at Carmel Creek Elementary School. Gianna won second place in her division and Julia won third place in her division (she is the youngest winner in her division).

The King’s Peak International Music Competition “strives to inspire classical musicians by offering competitions, events and educational opportunities as they build resume/careers,” according to its website at https://kingspeakmusiccompetition.com/

The Chen sisters both started learning violin online at the same time in summer 2020 under their violin teacher Tingting Wang.

For the full list of KPMIC winners, visit https://kingspeakmusiccompetition.com/winners

To see Gianna’s recording of the Mosquito Dance visit bit.ly/3mHKeOa

To see Julia’s recording of the Donkey Doodle visit bit.ly/3T5ttsz

