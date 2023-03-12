8 dead after 2 suspected smuggling boats overturn off Black’s Beach

At least eight people died late Saturday night, March 11, when two suspected smuggling boats overturned in the ocean off Black’s Beach in the Torrey Pines area in what officials called one of the deadliest maritime events in San Diego history.

Officials were alerted to the incident when a Spanish-speaking woman called 911 around 11:30 p.m. asking for help. She said two boats were near Black’s Beach, one with eight people onboard and a second with eight to 10 people. She told dispatchers the one she was on had made it to shore while the other had capsized and people were in the water.

Newsletter Get the Del Mar Times in your inbox Top stories from Carmel Valley, Del Mar and Solana Beach every Friday for free. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.

However, emergency crews found both boats capsized and did not find any survivors, Lifeguard Chief James Gartland.

A lifeguard dispatcher used GPS coordinates from the woman’s cellphone to pinpoint the location in the water off of Black Gold Road, south of Torrey Pines Gliderport, San Diego Fire-Rescue officials said.

Several factors hampered search efforts, including thick fog and high tides. Eight bodies were found by lifeguards and Customs and Border Protection officers, with some discovered on the beach and others in knee-deep water. All of the victims were adults, officials said.

(Bing Maps and La Jolla Light)

Lifeguards were unable to access the beach because of the high tide and ended up wading north through knee to waist deep water, officials said.

“After a couple hundred yards, lifeguards on the beach reached dry sand and then began to find lifeless bodies and two overturned pangas spread over an area of about 400 yards,” a statement from the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said. “Several life jackets and fuel barrels were also found.”

All of the victims were turned over to the county Medical Examiner’s Office to be identified.

Coast Guard Capt. James Spitler, the commander of the Coast Guard’s San Diego sector, told reporters at a morning news conference that there’s been a 771 percent increase in human trafficking in the Southern California coastal region since 2017. “Since 2021, we’ve had 23 lives lost at sea,” he said.

Coast Guard and San Diego Fire-Rescue helicopters and a Coast Guard cutter were expected to comb the area for additional victims early Sunday, March 12, after thick fog lifted.

“We couldn’t get any helicopters up. We had boats in the water, but at first light, once all the conditions clear, we will have Coast Guard out here and San Diego Fire-Rescue and lifeguards doing a joint search through the water for any possible victims that are left,” Daniel Eddy, San Diego Fire-Rescue’s deputy chief of operations, told OnScene TV.

Black’s Beach is jointly owned by the city of San Diego and the state. The stretch of sand is also known as Torrey Pines City Beach and Torrey Pines State Beach.

“We tried to launch helicopters both from San Diego Fire and Coast Guard but due to the conditions, they couldn’t get up,” Eddy said. “Coast Guard finally got up with their copter, but due to the conditions of the fog in the area it was hard for their (forward-looking thermal imaging cameras) to get through to see anything in the water. We are hoping at first light we will have better conditions to get everybody out there.”

He said a Coast Guard frigate also was being deployed to the area.