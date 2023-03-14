Canyon Crest Academy class gives students real-life business experience

Students in Brian Baum’s advanced business class at Canyon Crest Academy are trying their hand at running real-life businesses. Here’s a look at some of the projects that students have come up with, all of them featuring a charitable component.

Boba Buddy

Boba Buddy is a company dedicated to providing CCA students with affordable and delicious boba tea. The students have a stand every Friday in the student parking lot serving up flavors like Classic French Vanilla Milk Tea, Mango Tango Tea, and Strawberry Extraordinary Tea.

“Here at Boba Buddy we really hope to benefit our community,” said Drew Shyffer, the CEO of Boba Buddy in a news release. “We work with the Refugee Scholarship Fund, a student-run charity that raises money in service of San Diego refugees with hopes of higher education.”

A total of 10% of Boba Buddy’s proceeds are donated to the Refugee Scholarship Fund allowing them to make a real difference in the lives of many students.

You can follow them on Instagram at @bobabuddycca or visit their website at dahanm7425.wixsite.com/boba-buddy

The Global T-Shirts company: Sumana Nandipati, Max Meinert, Darrell Chu, Aksel Kukkonen.

(Albert Shpak)

Global t-shirts

Students Max Meinert, Susana Nandipati, Darrell Chu and Aksel Kukkonen have teamed up to run Global, a t-shirt company.

Global seeks “to give the world more than just a t-shirt”—every shirt will have prints designed by children from underprivileged communities across the world with a percentage of every purchase going directly back to the children. The artwork for the first three designs comes from teenage girls in Afghanistan.

“Through our connection with children from disadvantaged backgrounds our brand offers connection, unique designs, and the opportunity to give back,” said Meinert in a news release.

Check out their designs on Instagram @global.tshirts

Pawsh

Pawsh is a student-led business that creates a custom dog kit box filled with a dog brush, a squeaky toy, a handmade rope toy and a dog-themed keychain.

Seniors Conchi Gordillo, Justin Bogucki and Emma Chan, and sophomores Adina Olsen and Russell Noiman decided this would be an amazing business to share because “we know just how much Del Mar loves their dogs and how much we do too.”

Pawsh makes all of their rope toys and packaging by hand and they donate 10% of all their profits to the San Diego Humane Society, to give back to dogs in need. They sell their product through Instagram, Tik Tok, their website and in person through bake sales and pop-up shops on campus.

Check them out on Instagram and Tik Tok @pawsh.kits