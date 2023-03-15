Weekly crime log
Share
SOLANA BEACH
March 6
- Petty theft-100 block of Solana Hills Drive, 8 p.m.
- Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia-100 block of Lomas Santa Fe Drive, 1:58 p.m.
- DUI-Valley Avenue and Via de la Valle, 8:40 p.m.
March 7
- Disorderly conduct, alcohol-400 block of S. Highway 101, 2:47 p.m.
March 8
- Petty theft, shoplifting-300 block of S. Highway 101, 8:52 a.m.
March 11
- Petty theft-600 block of Lomas Santa Fe Drive, 9:02 a.m.
- Disorderly conduct, alcohol-400 block of S. Sierra Avenue, 4 p.m.
DEL MAR
March 11
- Vehicle break-in/theft-1800 block of McGonigle Road, 10:05 a.m.
- Assault with force, possible great bodily injury-2600 block of Del Mar Heights Road, 11:35 a.m.
CARMEL VALLEY
March 6
- Commercial burglary-3800 block of Pell Place, 10 a.m.
- Grand theft-13300 block of Pacific Place, 10 p.m.
March 7
- Petty theft-6400 block of Autumn Gold Way, 4:55 p.m.
March 8
- Commercial burglary-12600 block of Carmel Country Road, 9 p.m.
March 11
- Vandalism, $400 in damages or more-13400 block of El Presidio Trail, 5:15 a.m.
Get the Del Mar Times in your inbox
Top stories from Carmel Valley, Del Mar and Solana Beach every Friday for free.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.