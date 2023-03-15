News

Weekly crime log

SDPD car
SOLANA BEACH

March 6

  • Petty theft-100 block of Solana Hills Drive, 8 p.m.
  • Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia-100 block of Lomas Santa Fe Drive, 1:58 p.m.
  • DUI-Valley Avenue and Via de la Valle, 8:40 p.m.

March 7

  • Disorderly conduct, alcohol-400 block of S. Highway 101, 2:47 p.m.

March 8

  • Petty theft, shoplifting-300 block of S. Highway 101, 8:52 a.m.

March 11

  • Petty theft-600 block of Lomas Santa Fe Drive, 9:02 a.m.
  • Disorderly conduct, alcohol-400 block of S. Sierra Avenue, 4 p.m.

DEL MAR

March 11

  • Vehicle break-in/theft-1800 block of McGonigle Road, 10:05 a.m.
  • Assault with force, possible great bodily injury-2600 block of Del Mar Heights Road, 11:35 a.m.

CARMEL VALLEY

March 6

  • Commercial burglary-3800 block of Pell Place, 10 a.m.
  • Grand theft-13300 block of Pacific Place, 10 p.m.

March 7

  • Petty theft-6400 block of Autumn Gold Way, 4:55 p.m.

March 8

  • Commercial burglary-12600 block of Carmel Country Road, 9 p.m.

March 11

  • Vandalism, $400 in damages or more-13400 block of El Presidio Trail, 5:15 a.m.
