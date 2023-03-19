News

80-year-old man assaulted, hands bound in Del Mar home invasion

Deputies responded to the home after someone made an incomplete call for help early Friday afternoon

By Teri Figueroa
San Diego Union-Tribune
An 80-year-old man was assaulted and had his hands bound during a home invasion in Del Mar early Friday afternoon, March 17, a sheriff’s official said.

Siren
(File photo)

About 1:40 p.m., someone made an “incomplete call for help” at the home on Santa Fe Avenue north of 18th Street and a few blocks from the beach, Detective Jack Reed said in a news release.

Deputies arrived to find the victim had been assaulted and bound in his home, Reed said. The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

Reed said surveillance video caught images of two suspects at the scene, but he did not provide a description of the pair. No further information was immediately available.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the case was asked to call the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station at (760) 966-3500.

Teri Figueroa

Teri Figueroa covers courts, crime and breaking news for The San Diego Union-Tribune. A native Californian, she joined the North County Times in 2002, and the U-T in 2012. Figueroa reported on the 2003 and 2007 wildfires, and covered the criminal cases against Richard Tuite and John Gardner III, as well as war crimes cases. A San Diego State University graduate, Figueroa has won multiple journalism awards for her work.

