News

Robber points gun at teller in Carmel Valley bank; leaves with cash

The heist happened shortly after 9 a.m. at a Chase bank on Del Mar Heights Road a few blocks east of Interstate 5

By Teri Figueroa
San Diego Union-Tribune
Share
SAN DIEGO — 

A man pointed a gun at a teller and robbed a bank in Carmel Valley on Tuesday morning, March 21, a San Diego police officer said.

Siren
(File photo)

The heist happened shortly after 9 a.m. at a Chase bank on Del Mar Heights Road, a few blocks east of Interstate 5, Officer Sarah Foster said.

She said the robber took an undisclosed amount of cash and left.

Foster said the man was described as Black, about 6-feet tall and 250 pounds. He wore a black shirt and blue jeans.

San Diego police robbery detectives are investigating.

Updates

4:40 a.m. March 22, 2023: This story was updated with further details from San Diego police.

NewsLocal NewsCarmel Valley News
Teri Figueroa

Teri Figueroa covers courts, crime and breaking news for The San Diego Union-Tribune. A native Californian, she joined the North County Times in 2002, and the U-T in 2012. Figueroa reported on the 2003 and 2007 wildfires, and covered the criminal cases against Richard Tuite and John Gardner III, as well as war crimes cases. A San Diego State University graduate, Figueroa has won multiple journalism awards for her work.

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More from this Author

More on the Subject

Advertisement