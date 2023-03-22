Robber points gun at teller in Carmel Valley bank; leaves with cash
The heist happened shortly after 9 a.m. at a Chase bank on Del Mar Heights Road a few blocks east of Interstate 5
A man pointed a gun at a teller and robbed a bank in Carmel Valley on Tuesday morning, March 21, a San Diego police officer said.
The heist happened shortly after 9 a.m. at a Chase bank on Del Mar Heights Road, a few blocks east of Interstate 5, Officer Sarah Foster said.
She said the robber took an undisclosed amount of cash and left.
Foster said the man was described as Black, about 6-feet tall and 250 pounds. He wore a black shirt and blue jeans.
San Diego police robbery detectives are investigating.
4:40 a.m. March 22, 2023: This story was updated with further details from San Diego police.
