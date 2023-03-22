March 23 issue: Weekly crime log
SOLANA BEACH
March 13
- Possession of a controlled susbtance-100 block of Plaza Street, 4:09 p.m. (two cases)
- Vehicle break-in/theft-700 block of Nardo Avenue, 6 p.m.
- Vehicle break-in/theft-2700 block of Via de la Valle, 6:38 p.m.
DEL MAR
March 14
- Transfer/sell narcotic controlled substance-3000 block of Carmel Valley Road, 9:27 a.m.
March 15
- DUI-13800 block of Boquita Drive, 1 a.m.ary
- Commercial burglary-2600 block of Del Mar Heights Road, 2:28 p.m.
March 17
- Felony assault, cause harm of elder/dependent adult-1800 block of Santa Fe Avenue, 1:33 p.m.
CARMEL VALLEY
March 13
- Residential burglary-5100 block of Rancho Del Mar Trail, 7:39 p.m.
March 15
- Petty theft-3800 blok of Mykonos Lane, Carmel Valley, 8:15 a.m.
- Commercial burglary-12700 block of Carmel Country Road, 3 a.m.
March 16
- Motor vehicle theft-12600 block of Torrey Bluff Drive,12:30 p.m.
RANCHO SANTA FE
March 13
- Vandalism, willfully abandon animal-6500 block of Helen Woodward Way, 7:54 p.m.
March 18
- Residential burglary-15900 block of Via de la Palmas, 7:37 p.m.
