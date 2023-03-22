News

March 23 issue: Weekly crime log

SOLANA BEACH

Siren
March 13

  • Possession of a controlled susbtance-100 block of Plaza Street, 4:09 p.m. (two cases)
  • Vehicle break-in/theft-700 block of Nardo Avenue, 6 p.m.
  • Vehicle break-in/theft-2700 block of Via de la Valle, 6:38 p.m.

DEL MAR

March 14

  • Transfer/sell narcotic controlled substance-3000 block of Carmel Valley Road, 9:27 a.m.

March 15

  • DUI-13800 block of Boquita Drive, 1 a.m.ary
  • Commercial burglary-2600 block of Del Mar Heights Road, 2:28 p.m.

March 17

  • Felony assault, cause harm of elder/dependent adult-1800 block of Santa Fe Avenue, 1:33 p.m.

CARMEL VALLEY

March 13

  • Residential burglary-5100 block of Rancho Del Mar Trail, 7:39 p.m.

March 15

  • Petty theft-3800 blok of Mykonos Lane, Carmel Valley, 8:15 a.m.
  • Commercial burglary-12700 block of Carmel Country Road, 3 a.m.

March 16

  • Motor vehicle theft-12600 block of Torrey Bluff Drive,12:30 p.m.

RANCHO SANTA FE

March 13

  • Vandalism, willfully abandon animal-6500 block of Helen Woodward Way, 7:54 p.m.

March 18

  • Residential burglary-15900 block of Via de la Palmas, 7:37 p.m.
