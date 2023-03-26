Cyclist hurt in Del Mar Heights crash

A cyclist was hurt late Friday night, March 24, when he was struck by a passing minivan in Del Mar Heights, San Diego police said.

The crash happened about 11:55 p.m. as the 43-year-old rider was on a Cervelo ZHT bicycle headed west on Via De La Valle Road, Officer David O’Brien said.

A 2014 Ford MPV headed in the same direction struck the cyclist just west of Interstate 5, the officer said.

The cyclist was taken to a hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, O’Brien said.

The driver of the minivan was a 62-year-old man.

The cause of the collision is not known. O’Brien said traffic officers are investigating.