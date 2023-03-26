News

Cyclist hurt in Del Mar Heights crash

Passing minivan collided with the rider on Via De La Valle not far west of Interstate 5 about 11:55 p.m. Friday

By Teri Figueroa
San Diego Union-Tribune
SAN DIEGO — 

A cyclist was hurt late Friday night, March 24, when he was struck by a passing minivan in Del Mar Heights, San Diego police said.

The crash happened about 11:55 p.m. as the 43-year-old rider was on a Cervelo ZHT bicycle headed west on Via De La Valle Road, Officer David O’Brien said.

A 2014 Ford MPV headed in the same direction struck the cyclist just west of Interstate 5, the officer said.

The cyclist was taken to a hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, O’Brien said.

The driver of the minivan was a 62-year-old man.

The cause of the collision is not known. O’Brien said traffic officers are investigating.

Teri Figueroa

Teri Figueroa covers courts, crime and breaking news for The San Diego Union-Tribune. A native Californian, she joined the North County Times in 2002, and the U-T in 2012. Figueroa reported on the 2003 and 2007 wildfires, and covered the criminal cases against Richard Tuite and John Gardner III, as well as war crimes cases. A San Diego State University graduate, Figueroa has won multiple journalism awards for her work.

