Cyclist hurt in Del Mar Heights crash
Passing minivan collided with the rider on Via De La Valle not far west of Interstate 5 about 11:55 p.m. Friday
A cyclist was hurt late Friday night, March 24, when he was struck by a passing minivan in Del Mar Heights, San Diego police said.
The crash happened about 11:55 p.m. as the 43-year-old rider was on a Cervelo ZHT bicycle headed west on Via De La Valle Road, Officer David O’Brien said.
A 2014 Ford MPV headed in the same direction struck the cyclist just west of Interstate 5, the officer said.
The cyclist was taken to a hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, O’Brien said.
The driver of the minivan was a 62-year-old man.
The cause of the collision is not known. O’Brien said traffic officers are investigating.
