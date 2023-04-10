Cathedral Catholic students build a home in Tijuana for a local mother and two children

After taking charge of a club at their school and raising $18,000, two students helped build a home in Tijuana for a single mother of two children.

Gabriel Benitez and Ava Simone, both juniors at Cathedral Catholic High School and friends since they were 3, have previously built homes in Mexico through nonprofit Build a Miracle. They traveled to Tijuana on March 25 with other students who are in the club to paint and furnish the home before presenting it to the family.

Build A Miracle has funded the construction of more than 430 homes in Mexico for families living in makeshift shelters, or otherwise in need of a home that has water, electricity and plumbing, according to the nonprofit’s website. Gabriel has helped build 20 homes over the years that he’s been involved with Build a Miracle, but it was the first home that the team of Cathedral Catholic students completed.

“We both just enjoy being able to bring in our friends and experience it with them,” Ava said. “We’re trying to introduce this organization to as many people as we can because it’s a great cause.”

The two of them have gone to Mexico about twice a year for the Build a Miracle homes that they raise money for. Each one requires $18,000 of money from fundraising.

“The family comes and we surprise them with their new home, and that’s our favorite moment,” Ava said.

“It was tears of joy all around,” Gabriel added. “Everyone in our club got to see what this whole charity is about and how great it is and how much of a difference it can make in people’s lives.”

The two of them said they want to continue leading fundraising efforts to build more homes for families in Mexico. For Gabriel, it started when his sister Daniella started fundraising for Build a Miracle in 2017.

Since then, accolades that Daniella and Gabriel have received include the President’s Volunteer Service Award, which came with letters signed by President Joe Biden. Daniella was also recognized as “Dynamic Daniella” by “Marvel’s Hero Project” on Disney+.

“I want to definitely keep building one home a year, at least,” said Gabriel. “And hopefully with our club, we can build maybe two a year, even more.”

For more information about Build A Miracle, visit buildamiracle.net.