Solana Beach council approves street maintenance and repairs project

The Solana Beach City Council approved a list of streets that will be included in the city’s 2022-23 street maintenance and repairs project.

Construction bids will also go out. The city’s funding for the project is approximately $1.17 million, including $154,000 in gas tax funds, $306,000 in general funds and $315,000 in TransNet funds from a county sales tax.

The council had raised the project’s budget in response to a surplus from the previous fiscal year, according to Solana Beach City Manager Greg Wade. Wade also mentioned a resident survey of priorities for infrastructure improvements that the city conducted in connection with Measure S, a one-cent sales tax that about two-thirds of Solana Beach voters approved last year.

“Many people in the community were supportive of getting our roads fixed, and we’re happy to say we’ve got a rather large budget and large area of the city that’s going to be addressed by this next annual project,” Wade said.

The work in the street maintenance and repairs project includes slurry seal of 20 roadway segments, asphalt overlay for nine roadway segments, pothole repair, sidewalk repair, traffic striping and other maintenance.

On Highland Drive, between Lomas Santa Fe Drive and Uno Verdo, there will be resurfacing with an overlay to go along with medians and concrete curbs, according to a city staff report. The finished roadway, in a design supported by the BikeWalkSolana community group, will have bike lanes and bike lane buffers.

Other highlights include South Sierra Avenue, where there will be a new curb, gutter and sidewalk. It will also be resurfaced with an overlay.

Speed cushions will also be installed at locations that are determined by the council’s Speed Cushion Policy.

The city will go out to bid to try to get the slurry seal done during the summer months, according to Director of Public Works Mo Sammak, followed by the overlays.