Solana Beach issues proclamation for Bike Month in May

Solana Beach City Council members issued a proclamation for National Bike Month in May during their April 26 meeting.

Promoted by the nonprofit League of American Bicyclists, Bike Month raises awareness for the environmental and health benefits of riding your bicycle more often.

“We encourage commuters to think outside the car, explore their transportation options and pursue a happy lifestyle,” Solana Beach Mayor Lesa Heebner said.

Bike Month, which was established in 1956, includes a Bike to Work Week from May 15-21, as well as Bike to Work Day on May 19.

The League of American Bicyclists previously awarded Solana Beach a silver rating as a bicycle-friendly community. More than 500 communities across the country have been recognized as “bicycle friendly communities” through the nonprofit’s Bicycle Friendly America program, which judges communities based on how hospitable they are for cyclists.

The Census Bureau has also observed a rise in commuters who bike to work, leading to a rise in transportation and infrastructure projects to make cycling safer and easier. Bicycle use has taken off especially in metropolitan areas, according to census data, younger age groups have reported more frequent use of their bicycles to get to work.

In commemoration of National Bike Month, local group BikeWalkSolana is holding a 13.7-mile bicycle tour of Solana Beach on May 7 with funding from a city-issued community grant. It departs from La Colonia Park at 10 a.m., with registration taking place beforehand. BikeWalkSolana is anticipating about 100 local cyclists.

BikeWalk Solana is also hosting a self-guided scavenger hunt in which participants will look for art, points of local history and other areas of interest at any point throughout the month of May, also funded by the grant.

“We’re really happy that you agree with us that a great way to go through life is thinking outside the car whenever we can,” said Solana Beach resident Jill Cooper, a BikeWalkSolana member.