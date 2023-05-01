Solana Ranch students excel at National History Day competition

Students from Solana Ranch Elementary School had great success in this year’s National History Day competition held at the San Diego County Office of Education.

Six separate research teams from Solana Ranch won their category at the San Diego County level and earned the opportunity to compete in Sacramento at the California State Championship on April 15-16. Fifth grader Chloe Cameron became the California State Champion for her research project titled “New Frontiers in Equality: The American with Disabilities Act.”

State champion Chloe Cameron. (Jordan Einbinder)

National History Day is an academic competition where students across the entire United States conduct an historical research project on a common theme. The 2022-23 theme was “Frontiers in History”. Over a three-month period, students carried out in-depth research, exploring primary sources while accessing specialized archives and library special collections, and interviewing expert academics in their particular field of study. Teachers Jordan Einbinder and Natalie Stomsvik served as coaches.

San Diego County winners from Solana Ranch included Arjun Jain and Samarth Sharma for their podcast “Dadasaheb Phalke and the Invention of Bollywood: Crossing Frontiers of Filmography in India.”

Elena Zhu and Karissa Luo were winners in the elementary group poster division for “Frontiers in Wildlife Protection: The Migratory Bird Treaty 1918”.

Lucas Chen, Nathaniel Wang, and Minwoo Tak

(Jordan Einbinder

)

Darius Tabarsi, Evan Hong and Ian Shin won the junior website category for their project called “Smallpox Vaccine: New Frontiers in Public Health.”

Lucas Chen, Minwoo Park and Nathaniel Wang won the elementary group poster division for ” The Invention of the Model T: Frontiers in Production”.

Allison Zhang, Charles Wu and Sophia Hua were also county winners in the poster division for their project “Frontiers in Environmental Preservation: Endangered Species Act.”