Tutoring center delivers breakfast to local teachers

To introduce themselves to the local community, the staff at tutoring and test prep company Huntington Learning Center on Del Mar Heights Road has been bringing breakfast to nearby schools.

“We’re still somewhat new to the Del Mar, Carmel Valley area,” said Austin Baker, a teacher and administrator at the center. “So the breakfast delivery began as a way to get the schools familiar with us. We usually drop off some flyers or other information with it too.”

The center began its breakfast dropoff in 2021, typically for about five different schools in the Del Mar Union, San Dieguito and Solana Beach school districts on each trip. The deliveries continued about once every month. Many of the students who go to the Huntington Learning Center go to those schools.

“They began bringing food to the teachers as a way to get our name of the tutoring center out there by doing a nice gesture for the teachers, just dropping off some doughnuts or croissants or coffee,” Baker said.

The breakfast delivery in May is in commemoration of Teacher Appreciation Week, which is May 8-12 this year, according to the National Education Association.

“The teachers and other staff members are always pretty happy to get free food, they like that and they remember us bringing it over,” Baker added.

The center’s Del Mar Heights location serves students from kindergarten through 12th grade in Sorrento Valley, Del Mar, Carmel Valley and the surrounding areas. Services include tutoring in subjects such as reading, writing, math and science, as well as test prep for the SAT, ACT and other exams.

Huntington Learning Center in Del Mar is located at 2652 Del Mar Heights Rd. The center’s hours are Monday to Friday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, visit huntingtonhelps.com.