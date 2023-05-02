News

Voters will decide who will replace Nathan Fletcher as supervisor

After hours of public testimony calling for a special election to replace Fletcher, the Board of Supervisors decided to call a vote, with a primary slated for August.

By Deborah Sullivan Brennan
San Diego Union-Tribune
A special election will be held to elect a new county supervisor to succeed Nathan Fletcher, the Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday, after an hours-long public hearing at which speakers overwhelmingly urged supervisors to put the matter to a vote.

The election will determine who will represent the nearly 700,000 people in District 4, a seat that has been in limbo since Fletcher took medical leave in March amid accusations of sexual misconduct.

The board had the option to hold a special election, appoint a replacement, or appoint an interim supervisor until an election takes place.

After more than two hours of public comment from 85 speakers, most of whom called for a vote on the matter, the board voted to hold a primary election on Aug. 15, with a potential runoff on Nov. 7 if no candidate wins a majority in the primary.

“I don’t think four people should be making a decision about who should be on the board, especially when we have three and a half years to go,” Chair Nora Vargas said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

News
Deborah Sullivan Brennan

Deborah Brennan covers politics and county government for The San Diego Union-Tribune, where she has also reported on education and environment. She has previously written for the North County Times, Los Angeles Times, Los Angeles Daily News and other Southern California newspapers. She earned a master’s in journalism from U.C. Berkeley, and speaks French and Spanish.

