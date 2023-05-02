Voters will decide who will replace Nathan Fletcher as supervisor
After hours of public testimony calling for a special election to replace Fletcher, the Board of Supervisors decided to call a vote, with a primary slated for August.
A special election will be held to elect a new county supervisor to succeed Nathan Fletcher, the Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday, after an hours-long public hearing at which speakers overwhelmingly urged supervisors to put the matter to a vote.
The election will determine who will represent the nearly 700,000 people in District 4, a seat that has been in limbo since Fletcher took medical leave in March amid accusations of sexual misconduct.
The board had the option to hold a special election, appoint a replacement, or appoint an interim supervisor until an election takes place.
After more than two hours of public comment from 85 speakers, most of whom called for a vote on the matter, the board voted to hold a primary election on Aug. 15, with a potential runoff on Nov. 7 if no candidate wins a majority in the primary.
“I don’t think four people should be making a decision about who should be on the board, especially when we have three and a half years to go,” Chair Nora Vargas said.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
