Weekly crime log

SOLANA BEACH

April 24

  • Possession of a controlled substance-600 block of Nardo Avenue, 3:55 a.m.
  • Possession of a controlled substance-600 block of Nardo Avenue, 4 a.m.

April 26

  • Vehicle break-in/theft-1100 block of Solana Drive, 11 p.m.
  • Fraud-200 block of N. Granados Avenue, 1 p.m.

April 27
Vehicle break-in/theft-600 block of Canyon Place, 1:34 a.m.
Vehicle break-in/theft-1100 block of Via Mil Cumbres, 2:30 a.m.

April 29

  • Possession of a controlled substance-Las Banderas Drive and Lomas Santa Fe Drive, 5:54 p.m.

DEL MAR

April 25

  • Vehicle break-in/theft-500 block of Stratford Court, 6:30 p.m.
  • Motor vehicle theft-200 block of Seforest Court, 6:30 a.m.

April 28

  • Motor vehicle theft-500 block of 15th Street, 9:09 a.m.

CARMEL VALLEY

April 24

  • Grand theft-12400 block of Caminito Valioso, 12:30 p.m.

April 26

  • Grand theft-13400 block of Glencliff Way, 3:39 p.m.
  • Fraud-4100 block of Misty Ridge, 9:30 p.m.

April 27

  • Vehicle break-in/theft-2100 block of Carmel Valley Road, 6:15 p.m.
  • Grand theft-2600 block of Via de la Valle, 8 p.m.
  • Vandalism, $400 or more in damages-2600 block of Via de la Valle, 11:42 p.m.

April 28

  • DUI-15700 block of San Andres Drive, 9:15 p.m.

PACIFIC HIGHLANDS RANCH

April 25

  • Vandalism-13600 block of Lopelia Meadows Place, 4:30 p.m.
