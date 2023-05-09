News

Pacific Highlands Ranch Library at the halfway point

The Pacific Highlands Ranch Library under construction.
(Karen Billing)
By Karen Billing
The new Pacific Highlands Ranch Library has reached the halfway point. At 50% complete, the city expects the new library to open in summer 2024.

The $27.6 million, 18,000 square-foot library will feature more reading nooks for all ages, a children’s area for storytime and crafts, free access to computers and internet, an outdoor reading patio, study rooms, a maker’s space, a community room, and an outdoor civic space linking to the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch’s public promenade. The library on Village Center Loop Road will also include the integration of public art, wrapped around an outdoor courtyard.

Karen Billing

