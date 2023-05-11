News

Weekly crime log

SOLANA BEACH
May 1

  • Possession of controlled substance-2200 block of Via de la Valle, 4:14 a.m.
  • Possession of narcotic controlled substance-2200 block of Via de la Valle, 4:49 a.m. (three cases)

May 6

  • Battery on person-500 block of Via de la Valle, 1:33 a.m.
  • Assault, willful cruelty to a child, no great bodily injury-4200 block of North Lane, 9:10 a.m.

DEL MAR

May 1

  • Residential burglary-14000 block of Condesa Drive, 1:06 a.m.

CARMEL VALLEY

May 2

  • Petty theft-12500 block of El Camino Real, 10:57 a.m.

May 3

  • Grand theft-11900 block of El Camino Real, 12:50 p.m.

May 4

  • DUI-3700 block of Del Mar Heights Road, 1:38 a.m.

May 5

  • Vehicle break-in/theft-5100 block of Del Mar Mesa Road, 6:30 p.m.

May 6

  • Commercial burglary-3400 block of Del Mar Heights Road, 1:10 p.m.

May 7

  • Assault, threaten crime with intent to terrorize-Del Mar Heights Road and High Bluff Drive, 3:57 a.m.
