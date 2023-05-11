Weekly crime log
SOLANA BEACH
May 1
- Possession of controlled substance-2200 block of Via de la Valle, 4:14 a.m.
- Possession of narcotic controlled substance-2200 block of Via de la Valle, 4:49 a.m. (three cases)
May 6
- Battery on person-500 block of Via de la Valle, 1:33 a.m.
- Assault, willful cruelty to a child, no great bodily injury-4200 block of North Lane, 9:10 a.m.
DEL MAR
May 1
- Residential burglary-14000 block of Condesa Drive, 1:06 a.m.
CARMEL VALLEY
May 2
- Petty theft-12500 block of El Camino Real, 10:57 a.m.
May 3
- Grand theft-11900 block of El Camino Real, 12:50 p.m.
May 4
- DUI-3700 block of Del Mar Heights Road, 1:38 a.m.
May 5
- Vehicle break-in/theft-5100 block of Del Mar Mesa Road, 6:30 p.m.
May 6
- Commercial burglary-3400 block of Del Mar Heights Road, 1:10 p.m.
May 7
- Assault, threaten crime with intent to terrorize-Del Mar Heights Road and High Bluff Drive, 3:57 a.m.
