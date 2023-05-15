San Diego County Fair returns in June with the theme ‘Get Out There’

The San Diego County Fair returns next month at the Del Mar Fairgrounds under the theme “Get Out There.” From new acts, including a 200-drone show during the opening week, to returning favorites, here are some of the highlights:

Opening day will be Wednesday, June 7. The fair will run each week after that from Wednesday to Sunday, up until the final two days on Monday, July 3, and the Fourth of July on Tuesday. Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day.

Tickets

Adult tickets for ages 13 to 61 are $15 on Wednesdays and Thursdays, as well as Monday, July 3. Prices are $20 for Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, in addition to the Fourth of July.

For attendees who are 62 and above, tickets are $12 on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Monday July 3. Prices are $17 on Fridays through Saturdays and the Fourth of July.

Admission for children ages 6 to 12 is free on Fridays, $12 on Wednesdays and Thursdays, and $17 on weekends and July 4. Admission for children 5 and under is free every day.

Entertainment

The Hilltop High School Emerald Effect Band and Color Guard play the National Anthem and lead a parade down the avenue to commemorate the fair’s opening day.

The Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show will make its debut at the fair, with sawing, axe throwing, log rolling and other feats of strength and skill. Returning acts include the Flying Royals Spectacular, a trapeze performance that will run every 10 to 15 minutes starting at 1:30 p.m. each day. Another fair favorite, Swifty Swine Racing Pigs are back for another season of six pig races per day.

Music

Highlights include the San Francisco-based pop-rock band Train will perform on the Grandstand Stage at 6 p.m. on the fair’s opening night. Tickets range from $40 to $95 and include admission to the fair.

R&B legends Boyz II Men will take the Grandstand Stage on June 22 at 7:30 p.m, with tickets starting at $35 (and also include fair admission).

Other musical performers throughout the month include Grupo Bronco, Stephen Marley with Hirie, Los Tigres Del Norte, Nelly and Switchfoot.

Food

From a peanut butter and jelly fried chicken sandwich from Dee’s Fried Chicken to a 1-pound block of fried mozzarella from Cheesy Chef, the fair’s food vendors will have all the classic fair favorites as well as their latest creations.

Wicked Kitchen in the Plaza de Mexico will also have a number of plant-based options, including a jalapeno gouda burger and desserts.

Beverage

The Wine Festival on June 17 will showcase award-winning wines from the wineries that are taking part in the Toast of the Coast Competition, followed by an International Beer Festival on July 1 where guests can sample some of the most renowned brews from around the world.

For the first time, the fair will also host a speakeasy called The Secret Stache at “an undisclosed location” out by the arena.

Finale

The fair will conclude with a Fireworks Spectacular at 9 p.m. on the Fourth of July. Seating is available for $20 to $25.

For more information and tickets, visit sdfair.com.