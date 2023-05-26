Local students win Excellence Award at National Aerial Drone Competition

Rikhil Rao, David Samy, Rahul Rao and Schuyler Chao-Land of Carmel Valley attended the National Aerial Drone Competition in Houston, Texas where they won an Excellence Award. Fifty-seven teams from across the U.S. competed n the April 15-16 event, produced by the REC Foundation.

The Aerial Drone Competition is an educational drone sporting event that focuses on hands-on, student-centered learning. Teams learn to pilot drones, code with python, understand flight principles, and build their communication and social skills, all while expanding their interest in the growing drone-related workforce and advanced career opportunities.

CoDrone EDU – the newest obstacle-detecting, color-sensing, airborne flipping, coding drone – created by San Diego-based Robolink, has been designed for both competitions and the classroom setting. CoDrone EDU codes lights, flight patterns, and can harness the power of seven sensors. Integrating fun with coding, CoDrone EDU is an excellent way to learn 21st century technical skills. CoDrone EDU offers a free curriculum using code in both Blockly and Python, and free online lessons for students and lesson plans for teachers.

Robolink uses cutting-edge technology to create interactive and fun robotics kits that teach coding and engineering in a way that’s exciting to children and teenagers.With their robotics kits in schools across the country and internationally, Robolink teaches real-world coding while working with teachers all over the world. For more information about Robolink, visit Robolink.com.