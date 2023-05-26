San Diego Humane Society names new executive vice president

The San Diego Humane Society’s new executive vice president is Brian Daugherty, a Carmel Valley resident, who will expand his current role and also help in overseeing operations for the nonprofit, founded in 1880.

Daugherty, who was promoted from senior vice president and chief philanthropy and communications officer, will take on additional responsibilities to assist in the evaluation, oversight and vision for all departments as the San Diego Humane Society looks to expand its impact locally while also building on its reputation as a national leader in animal welfare, according to the nonprofit’s spokesperson, Nina Thompson.

The San Diego Humane Society has just completed a new strategic plan to guide its efforts for the next three years, and Daugherty’s role will be pivotal in working to implement this plan across its five campuses throughout the county.

“Brian’s promotion is designed to enable staff and volunteers at the core of the work we do: help pet families stay together,” Dr. Gary Weitzman, president and CEO of the San Diego Humane Society said in news release.

Daugherty’s team will continue to spearhead fundraising efforts to support the nonprofit, which provides shelter, food and care to more than 40,000 animals each year. Along with continuing to oversee philanthropy, marketing and communications, a role he has had for seven years, he will be responsible for identifying areas for operational efficiency and help in “expanding the organizations commitment to providing extraordinary service to its guests.”

Along with providing animals with shelter, veterinary care and more to help families adopt new pets, the nonprofit provides services outside the range of traditional animal shelters, including services such as the pet pantry, Project Wildlife and Community Veterinary Program. The nonprofit also provides Humane Law Enforcement services covering animal needs from licensing to investigating animal cruelty.

“I’m excited to continue playing my part in our work to make the world better for animals and the people who love them, while helping to expand the impact that San Diego Humane Society is making as a national leader in animal welfare,” Daugherty said in a news release.