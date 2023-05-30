CCA student business CocoLoco headed to national competition

Canyon Crest Academy student business CocoLoco has been selected as one of 15 teams nationwide to compete at the Junior Achievement National Student Leadership Summit in Washington D.C. on June 11-15

This is the fourth consecutive year a team from Junior Achievement (JA) San Diego has gone on to compete in the national competition.

“We’re thrilled to be traveling to Washington D.C. for the summit and look forward to meeting other like-minded peers from across the country with a common goal of innovation and entrepreneurship,” said CocoLoco company member Noah Benhaim, a CCA junior.

CocoLoco began as a project in Brian Baum’s advanced business class, created by students Noah, Shaan Garg and Daniella Addeo Cortes. CocoLoco re-purposes discarded coconut shells to create a lineup of eco-friendly products such as succulents and candles.

“We are proud to be a company created by Canyon Crest Academy students with a passion for coconut products and a desire to make a difference and positive impact in the community and world,” said Shaan, a sophomore.

In addition to their commitment to making an environmental impact, CocoLoco is also committed to making a social impact. The company shares a portion of their proceeds with Cancer for College, a cause close to their hearts. Inspired by former CCA teacher Craig Pollard, a three-time cancer survivor, Cancer for College helps cancer patients facing the burden of medical expenses achieve their dreams of attending college through scholarships.

“Our mission is to provide high-quality, eco-friendly coconut products and gifts while giving back to a great cause,” said Daniella. “At CocoLoco, we pride ourselves on crafting unique and innovative items that leave a positive impact on the environment.”

CocoLoco recently placed second at the San Diego regional JA Company Program competition before being selected for the national summit.

In Washington D.C., the students will have the opportunity to present their business to members of Congress and prominent business leaders. In addition to their presentations, participants will have networking opportunities with student entrepreneurs from other JA locations and business professionals. Students will participate in entrepreneurial workshops and seminars to further develop their leadership skills.

To check out CocoLoco visit cocolocogifts.com or follow them on social media @CocoLocoGifts.