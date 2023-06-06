Volunteers invited to help clean up PHR Community Park on June 17

Pacific Highlands Ranch Community Park is in need of a little love. The park will be hosting a Volunteer Day on Saturday, June 17 from 8 a.m. to noon for the community to come together to help whip the park into shape.

The work day is sponsored by San Diego Councilmember Joe LaCava. Attendees must register the day of the event and are encouraged to bring their own gloves, hat, sunscreen and water.

After a spotlight was shined on the lack of upkeep at the park at the May PHR Recreation Group meeting, city staff has come out to tour the park and expressed disappointment with the overgrowth, fallen trees, the damage to the field and the closed basketball courts.

“That was a mistake on the city’s part, it should not have gotten to that position,” said Emily Piatanesi, a representative from Mayor Todd Gloria’s office, at the Carmel Valley Community Planning board’s May 25 meeting.

The city is now working on addressing the situation, she said. Emily Lynch, a representative for Councilmember LaCava, said they have identified funds to fix the basketball court in the city’s park budget for fiscal year 2024.

The maintenance on the field has been performed and it just needs rest for 90 days. It is expected to remain fenced off and closed through at least September.

The park is located at 5977 Village Center Loop Road. For more information on Volunteer Day, call (858) 538-8184,

