Playground upgrades coming for three Del Mar Union Schools
Share
The new playground equipment at Carmel Del Mar, Ashley Falls and Sycamore Ridge Schools were a big hit this year—kids gave rave reviews for the fast slides and the swings.
This summer, the district is excited to be able to improve the playgrounds at Ocean Air, Torrey Hills and Sage Canyon Schools. Using Measure MM funds, the new equipment will be ready for students when the new school year begins this fall.
Get the Del Mar Times in your inbox
Top stories from Carmel Valley, Del Mar and Solana Beach every Friday for free.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.