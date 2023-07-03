Aperture Del Mar celebrates topping out ceremony

Aperture Del Mar, Neurocrine Biosciences’ new headquarters in Pacific Highlands Ranch, celebrated a major construction milestone with a topping out ceremony on June 21. That day, workers placed the final steel beam atop the structure off Carmel Valley Road.

Located on Edgewood Bend Court near SR-56, construction on the five-building life science campus began in 2020.

According to DPR Construction, more than 80 local workers from a variety of trades worked 60,700 hours to get the project to this point. As part of the celebratory event, workers got to sign the beam that will be a part of the building in perpetuity.

A worker signs the final steel beam at Aperture Del Mar. (Matt Pranzo)

Neurocrine Biosciences, one of San Diego’s largest life science companies, expects to move into two of the campus buildings by the end of this year and into the building just topped at the end of 2024.