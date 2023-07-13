7 San Diego County students among final winners of National Merit Scholarships

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation has named the final winners of its National Merit Scholarships. The scholarships are financed by colleges and universities. Seven winners are from San Diego County. They join more than 3,000 other college-sponsored award recipients nationally who were announced earlier in the year.

Officials of each sponsor college selected their winners from among the finalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program who will attend their institution. College-sponsored awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of study at the institution financing the scholarship. This final group of winners brings the number of 2023 National Merit Scholars to more than 7,140 nationally.

The winners are:

National Merit Northeastern University Scholarship: Michelle A. Chen and Henry M. Nelson, both of The Bishop’s School, and Jonathan Z. Ding, of Westview High School

National Merit Claremont McKenna College Scholarship: Simone Chatterjee of Scripps Ranch High School

National Merit Tufts University Scholarship: Imani M. Ojutomori of University City High School

National Merit Purdue University Scholarship: Alice K. Tang of Del Norte High School and Justin Y. Wang of Canyon Crest Academy