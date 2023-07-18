Brainy Builders win robot design award in international robotics competition

The Brainy Builders are a First Lego League team, composed of a group of six talented students who will be freshmen at Torrey Pines or CCA this fall. From June 29 to July 2, they were one of four teams to represent the USA at the FIRST Asia Pacific Open Championship in Sydney, Australia. Out of 48 teams from around the world, they won 1st place in Robot Design and with an amazing third and final match moved up from 28th to 6th place overall in the Robot Game.

Comparing robots with a team from Australia.

(Courtesy of Brainy Builders

)

The team also achieved excellence in their “Smartlet” Innovation Project, which is a new fully DC outlet system with a magnetic connection, plug identification, negotiated voltage, and demand control. When fully implemented, the Smartlet could save San Diego County about $200 million per year in electricity costs. The Smartlet is now US patent pending.

The team would like to thank their sponsors including Brain Corp, Qualcomm, Viasat, FIRST, and Panda Express.

If you are interested to start or improve a First Lego League team, please send an email to brainybuildersfll@gmail.com. The team is planning an event where they will share their advanced robotics experience and give away free parts. This event is funded by a community reinvestment grant approved by the San Diego Board of Supervisors.

First place Robot Design



(Courtesy of Brainy Builders)

The team members include Callum McCall, Chloe Chiu, Jackson Szekeres , Miles Krawitz, Sophia Hu, and Trey Riddle. The Brainy Builders are mentored by the Torrey Pines Millennium Falcons FRC team. This year the team was coached by Chris Riddle and Howard Chiu.