SDG&E to begin pole removal in lagoon next month

A total of 35 poles will be removed from the San Dieguito Lagoon.

SDG&E is prepped to begin the third phase of its Del Mar Reconfiguration Project, finally removing 35 utility poles from the San Dieguito Lagoon.

SDG&E’s long-planned Del Mar Reconfiguration Project seeks to increase the reliability and capacity of the electric system with the added bonus of improving the aesthetics and reducing the environmental impact on the coastal wetland area.

In addition to the pole removals, the entire project includes the undergrounding of approximately six miles of overhead transmission lines between Via de la Valle and Sorrento Valley Road near Interstate 5. The reconfigured poles that will remain in the corridor will transition from transmission to distribution poles—the top level of wire will be removed and the poles will be cut and shortened.

Work began on the first phase in January 2022 along Via de la Valle, removing more than 700 feet of overhead power line and installing a new one-mile section underground.

As part of the second phase, SDG&E undergrounded a distribution line along San Dieguito Drive and Racetrack View Drive in Del Mar, wrapping up ahead of schedule on July 14.

According to SDG&E, phase three will begin in late August, removing transmission poles from Jimmy Durante Boulevard through Sorrento Valley Road. Phase three is anticipated to be completed by the end of the year. According to SDG&E, there will be some traffic delays in certain areas, but no road closures.

