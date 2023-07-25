Clean Energy Alliance accepting applications for Community Advisory Committee opening

The Clean Energy Alliance is accepting applications for a Community Advisory Committee member from Solana Beach until July 31.

The term lasts through 2025. Members of the committee serve three-year terms with a two-term limit. According to the Clean Energy Alliance website, the committee “provides feedback on CEA programs and implementation, acts as a liaison between the board and the community and serves as a forum for community input.”

Meetings take place every other month, with upcoming dates on Aug. 3, Oct. 5 and Dec. 7.

The Community Advisory Committee chair is Del Mar City Councilmember Dwight Worden, who is also an alternate board member. Don Mosier, who also represents Del Mar and serves on the Del Mar Fairgrounds board of directors, is the vice chair.

The cities of Carlsbad, Solana Beach and Del Mar came together to launch the CEA about four years ago. The cities of Escondido, Oceanside, San Marcos and Vista have since joined. Each city has one representative and one alternate on the board of directors, and two members each on the Community Advisory Committee. Debra Schade, president of the board of education in the Solana Beach School District, is the lone Solana Beach representative currently on the advisory committee.

The agency is one of a growing number of Community Choice Energy programs, which consist of local governments that band together to offer their residential and business customers slightly lower rates than traditional utility providers are able to. They also typically place an emphasis on renewable energy, with many cities trying to reach goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.