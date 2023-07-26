Team of CCA students excels in national competition

Canyon Crest Academy students Krish Pai, Daanish Ali Khan Zai, Arunraj Jeyaprakash and Koushik Jandhyala competed in the national level competition of TEAMS (Tests of Engineering Aptitude, Mathematics, and Science) held in Kentucky this summer. The local boys made it to the top 10 finalists, bagging eighth place among hundreds of national and international schools across USA, Turkey and Germany. The competition theme was “Engineering and Everyday Devices”.

Teams whose combined overall state level score was among the top 20% nationally were the ones eligible to compete for “Best-in-Nation” at the 2023 National TEAMS competitions. The team members are thrilled and grateful for this unique experience and very excited to be recognized at the national level.