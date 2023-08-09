Ashley Simpkins promoted to executive director of Del Mar Community Connections

Del Mar Community Connections, a local nonprofit devoted to helping local seniors age independently in their homes, has named Ashley Simpkins as the organization’s first executive director. In this role, Simpkins is responsible for the day-to-day operations of DMCC, while also reporting to and working with the board on overall management, development, and strategic planning issues, according to a news release.

Ashley Simpkins



(Kara Adams)

“We are so happy that Ashley has agreed to take on this role,” commented DMCC Board President Bob Gans in the news release. “As DMCC continues to expand its services to the community, we realized that we needed a highly qualified executive director with a long-term commitment to the organization to fulfill our vision. We are so fortunate to have already had Ashley in our midst as our program director, where she has become the principal ‘face’ of DMCC and demonstrated extraordinary leadership skills, which include guiding DMCC through the challenges of the pandemic. Once we determined that we needed an executive director, our board targeted Ashley as our dream candidate immediately. We’re very thankful that she accepted, and that she will continue to be an integral part of our team well into the future.”

Simpkins has already settled into her new, expanded role, which was effective July 1. “Everyone knows how much I love DMCC, and how devoted I am to its mission and goal of expanding its footprint even further,” Simpkins said in the news release. “Serving as program director for the past several years has been such a fulfilling experience, and I could not be more excited about expanding my commitment to DMCC as executive director. Every day I am inspired to witness how the hard work of caring volunteers fosters a stronger community, and I feel privileged to be part of this organization’s story. I am grateful for the board’s confidence in me, and I look forward to many more years of helping to improve the lives of senior members of our community.”

Simpkins joined the staff of DMCC in 2017, having worked in pharmaceutical sales while devoting her free time to serving on the boards of various nonprofits. She earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology and Certificate in International Studies from Binghamton University in 2004, and a Certificate in Nonprofit Management from NP Solutions/UMass Global in 2023. Originally from Syracuse, NY, she moved to Oceanside in 2011 as part of her quest to escape “true winter.” In her free time, she enjoys traveling the world, reading fiction, cross stitching “sassy phrases”, and stand-up paddleboarding.

DMCC is a volunteer-driven organization providing programs and services that help maturing residents live safely, vibrantly, and independently in the homes they love. Offering transportation services, as well as cultural and social activities, DMCC is committed to supporting the Del Mar senior population. To learn more about DMCC, visit www.dmcc.cc, or call (858) 792-7565.