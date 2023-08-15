Solana Beach Schools superintendent earns raise, contract extension

The Solana Beach School District board expressed confidence in Superintendent Jodee Brentlinger’s positive leadership with a vote to extend her contract through June 30, 2027.

At the Aug. 10 meeting, the board approved the fifth amendment to Brentlinger’s employment contract which not only lengthened her employment by one year but also increased her salary to $251,300, representing a 4.3% raise.

Superintendent Jodee Brentlinger, right, visits Solana Ranch on the first day of school with board member Vicki King and staff member. (SBSD)

“She has been an incredible and exceptional leader through a very significant paradigm shift in education in this country and has brought the district out of an unusual time, back to normal. Not a lot of districts were able to make that shift so seamlessly like the Solana Beach School District has under her leadership,” SBSD President Debra Schade said. “We are really excited that she is part of our governance team...we really are focused on making really wonderful things happen for the brighter futures of our students.”

At the meeting, Brentlinger thanked the board for their support as she embarks on another school year with an “amazing” group of professionals, staff, teachers and board governance team, “aspiring to greatness.” As she has every year, on the first day of school Aug. 14 Brentlinger visited all seven district schools, switching into each school’s spirit gear, logging over 10,000 steps and greeting students in over 125 classrooms.

In her comments, board member Julie Union said it is inspiring to watch Brentlinger’s personal interactions when she is at the schools as it is obvious that she truly loves children. In the past five years, Union said Brentlinger has brought about a positive culture and “unity of purpose” throughout the board and the entire district.

