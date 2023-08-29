Defendents who allegedly embezzled over $1M from company that owns Del Mar property plead not guilty

Two suspects who are facing charges of embezzling more than $1 million from a real estate firm that owns the Beach Colony apartments in Del Mar pled not guilty during their Aug. 28 arraignment.

Julie Blease, 53, who was arrested last week at her home in the city of San Diego, faces felony charges of embezzlement, identity theft, forgery, and money laundering with a white-collar crime enhancement.

Colin Miller, 57, who was arrested in Poway, faces felony charges grand theft, identity theft, forgery, and money laundering with a white-collar crime enhancement.

Both were booked at the Vista Detention Facility, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s fraud and elder abuse unit.

Blease had worked for the real estate firm Douglas Allred Co. for 25 years, according to the sheriff. Her employment was terminated in 2021, which is when the alleged embezzlement was reported to the North Coastal Station.

“During the investigation, it was discovered the former property manager manipulated the company’s accounting records to cover the misappropriated funds,” the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

Blease and Miller face a combined 63 felony counts, with the alleged crimes dating back to 2007, according to a criminal complaint. Blease allegedly created invoices from a company called DuraBlend and sent them to the Beach Colony apartments.

Bail was set to $500,000 with a PC 1275 hold, which prevents any bail payment if there are concerns that the payment would come from illegally obtained money. Bail review for Miller is scheduled for Aug. 31, and Sept. 1 for Blease, according to the district attorney.

Pretrial court appearances are scheduled for Sept. 20 and Oct. 5.