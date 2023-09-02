Tidewater Tavern announces that it will close

After 29 years on Coast Highway 101, Tidewater Tavern in Solana Beach announced that it will be closing following Labor Day.

The bar held a closing party last weekend, which doubled as a 60th birthday party for owner Sam Lunde, who has spent his life in the restaurant business. Lunde began his culinary career at a young age, eventually landing at Kona Grill in Solana Beach, according to Tidewater’s website.

The venue announced on Facebook: “Please join us for some fun as we celebrate 29 years of being part of this beautiful community! We will be playing music, telling stories, and saying farewell to Tidewater!”

The longtime neighborhood sports bar has offered local diners a food menu that includes hot wings, burgers, poke, tacos and calamari, with drinks ranging from craft brew and signature cocktails. It’s been one of the top spots for watching sports, shooting pool, and other activities such as trivia and karaoke.

In a full-circle performance, Randy Fontaine & The Swingers performed at Tidewater on Aug. 25. The location formerly housed the Mandarin Coast, where the band got its start.