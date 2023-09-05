News

Third person struck and killed by Coaster train since Sunday

A northbound Coaster train crosses the Batiquitos Lagoon between Encinitas and Carlsbad.
At 9 p.m. Monday, a man was hit by a northbound train near the intersection of Via de la Valle and Camino Del Mar

By Pam Kragen
San Diego Union-Tribune
A man was struck and killed by a Coaster train in Del Mar Monday evening, Sept. 4, becoming the third pedestrian to die in a Coaster train strike in the county in two days.

At 9 p.m. Monday, sheriff’s deputies were alerted to a report that a man had been hit by a northbound train near the intersection of Via de la Valle and Camino Del Mar. When they arrived, they found the man had sustained major injuries from the train strike. He was transported to a hospital, where he later died, according to the Sheriff’s Transit Enforcement Unit.

The unidentified man’s death became the third train-vs.-pedestrian death in San Diego County since Sunday afternoon, Sept. 3.

At about 3:30 p.m. Monday afternoon, a woman was killed by a southbound Coaster train traveling through the Bay Park neighborhood next to Morena Boulevard near Asher street. And at 3:25 p.m. Sunday, a man was killed when he was struck by a northbound Coaster train near the intersection of Pacific Highway and West Washington Street in the Mission Hills area.

None of the victims’ names have been released yet by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s office.

