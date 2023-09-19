Skyline student pens winning book in Solana Beach district contest

The Solana Beach School District board recently honored a newly published young author, Skyline School fifth grader Charlie Singer. With his book “Lizzy and George: An Office Adventure” about a pair of lizards who go rogue in a school office, Charlie was the winner of a district-wide contest to write a sequel to a children’s book written by Superintendent Jodee Brentlinger’s parents.

The tale of the lizard goes back to the 2020 school year, when Brentlinger had the opportunity to read books to students online as a way to stay connected during the pandemic. During Read America Week, she read “Lizzie’s Scary Adventure”, the book written by her parents Caroline and Robert Patterson, sharing the story of what happened when a lizard snuck its way into their home.

One day last school year, three lizards were found in Brentlinger’s Solana Beach office.

The lizards’ exploits sparked the idea for a sequel and a way for students to find their voice and share their gifts, as is the district’s mission. In November, the district launched an opportunity for kids to write the next story in the saga. A total of 14 entries were received and the senior cabinet selected Charlie as the unanimous winner.

The district had Charlie’s book published and it will go through the library plan to be admitted into all seven school libraries, to be checked out and enjoyed by young readers.

SBSD President Debra Schade said she loved Charlie’s writing and most liked that in the book, the school was named “A Place Where Knowledge Goes To Your Head.”

After a photo op and book signing with the board and authors, Charlie was asked if a second book might be in the works.

“I don’t know,” said Charlie. “Maybe it will become a New York Times bestseller!”

