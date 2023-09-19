News

Weekly crime log

sdpd car
SOLANA BEACH
Sept. 15

  • Felony assault, battery with serious bodily injury-2500 block of S. Highway 101, 10 p.m.

Sept. 16

  • Possession of a controlled substance-200 block of Helix Avenue, 2:15 a.m.
  • Motor vehicle theft-100 block of Del Mar Shores Terrace, 8:17 a.m.

DEL MAR
Sept. 13

  • Disorderly conduct, alcohol-1100 block of Camino Del Mar, 7:10 p.m.

CARMEL VALLEY
Sept. 11

  • Motor vehicle theft-11900 block go Carmel Creek Road, 4 p.m.

Sept. 12

  • Felony vandalism, $400 in damages or more-13300 block of Pacific Place, 4 p.m.
  • Motor vehicle theft-3500 block of Caminito El Rincon, 4:11 p.m.

Sept. 13

  • Petty theft-13300 block of Highlands Place, 1:11 p.m.

Sept. 14

  • Vehicle break-in/theft-5000 block of Seachase Street, 4:20 a.m.
  • Fraud-12600 block of Camino Mira Del Mar, 5:41 a.m.
  • Grand theft-13400 block of Wyngate Point, 3 p.m.

Sept. 16

  • Commercial burglary-12600 block of El Camino Real, 7:05 p.m.
