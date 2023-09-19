Weekly crime log
SOLANA BEACH
Sept. 15
- Felony assault, battery with serious bodily injury-2500 block of S. Highway 101, 10 p.m.
Sept. 16
- Possession of a controlled substance-200 block of Helix Avenue, 2:15 a.m.
- Motor vehicle theft-100 block of Del Mar Shores Terrace, 8:17 a.m.
DEL MAR
Sept. 13
- Disorderly conduct, alcohol-1100 block of Camino Del Mar, 7:10 p.m.
CARMEL VALLEY
Sept. 11
- Motor vehicle theft-11900 block go Carmel Creek Road, 4 p.m.
Sept. 12
- Felony vandalism, $400 in damages or more-13300 block of Pacific Place, 4 p.m.
- Motor vehicle theft-3500 block of Caminito El Rincon, 4:11 p.m.
Sept. 13
- Petty theft-13300 block of Highlands Place, 1:11 p.m.
Sept. 14
- Vehicle break-in/theft-5000 block of Seachase Street, 4:20 a.m.
- Fraud-12600 block of Camino Mira Del Mar, 5:41 a.m.
- Grand theft-13400 block of Wyngate Point, 3 p.m.
Sept. 16
- Commercial burglary-12600 block of El Camino Real, 7:05 p.m.
