Carmel Valley-based company donates $250K to help support students pursuing STEM

Carmel Valley-based Kura Oncology gave a $250,000 donation to the nonprofit Life Science Cares for educational initiatives in science, technology, engineering and mathematics for low-income students, the organizations announced in a news release.

Troy Wilson, president and CEO of Kura Oncology, said in a statement that the funding will help “encourage and inspire students in San Diego who otherwise face barriers to reaching their full potential.”

“Biotechnology is an industry that calls for diverse perspectives and leaders dedicated to serving patients,” Wilson said. “As leaders, it’s our responsibility to invest in nurturing a diverse workforce that can continue this mission well into the future. Along with our friends at Life Science Cares, we recognize the barriers faced by students from underrepresented backgrounds to pursue STEM careers, and we believe that by making an impact early on in a student’s life we may play a small role in laying the groundwork for the future diverse workforce.”

Kura Oncology’s work focuses on new therapeutics that target cancer cells with more precision. The funding will go toward educational initiatives in San Diego and Boston, two of the cities where Life Science Cares is based.

One of its programs, One-to-One, provides networking opportunities between college students from underserved communities to professionals in STEM, according to the Life Science Cares website. The goal is to help connect students with job opportunities that are typically filled through networking, a process that has historically excluded students due to factors such as poverty. Volunteers fill out profiles of themselves, which students can access to reach out to them and schedule times to meet.

Over the years, Life Science Cares has grown from about $600,000 in revenue in 2016 to more than $8 million in 2021, disclosures show. In 2021, the latest year that its financial disclosure form 990 was readily available, the nonprofit spent about 72% of its expenses on programming.

Since launching in San Diego about three years ago, Life Science Cares has donated more than $1 million to 14 nonprofit organizations and connected more than 2,000 students with professionals in STEM fields, according to a news release.

Leane Marchese, executive director of Life Science Cares San Diego, said in a statement that “Kura has been one of our most active corporate partners in San Diego, supporting us financially and empowering their employees to participate in meaningful volunteer events we’ve organized.”

“We are thankful that the company has made an even greater investment in our programs designed to inspire students,” Marchese added, “especially from underrepresented communities, to pursue science.”