Carmel Valley Middle School receives Jostens 2023 National Yearbook Program of Excellence award

Jostens, a leading producer of yearbooks and student-created content, recently announced that Carmel Valley Middle School’s yearbook program has achieved the Jostens 2023 National Yearbook Program of Excellence award at the Gold Level, according to a news release. The National Yearbook Program of Excellence recognizes engaging yearbooks that reflect a broad representation of the student body while helping students develop 21st century skills such as communication, collaboration, and information and communication technologies (ICT) literacy.

The Carmel Valley Middle School award-winning yearbook program is comprised of 28 seventh- and eighth-grade students who chose Yearbook/Journalism as their year-long elective course, and it is led by Angela Halpin, the CVMS yearbook adviser.

“I am proud of the book last year’s class of students created,” said Halpin in the news release. “Because our theme was ‘Our Never-Ending Story’, we wanted a book that represented every single Bobcat on campus - and our mission was to make sure every single student felt like they had a place to shine in our book - and a place to see where their story was told. We worked all year on making this vision come true.”

“I am incredibly proud of the outstanding work of the students and advisor of the yearbook class 2022-23,” added CVMS Principal Vicki Kim in the news release. “What a wonderful achievement and honor that speaks volumes to the dedication, creativity, and excellence of all involved in the creation of our amazing yearbook. Great work, Bobcats!”

Jostens’ National Yearbook Program of Excellence Awards are presented twice a year, in spring and in fall based on the yearbook’s arrival date at the school. The award was presented to the Carmel Valley Middle School yearbook program for achieving defined criteria in between one and three of the following categories: creating an inclusive yearbook, generating school engagement, and successfully managing the yearbook creation process.

“Jostens is proud to recognize those individuals who have created an exceptional yearbook for their school and community,” said Tammy Whitaker, Jostens VP and COO Yearbook Division, in the news release. “These schools did an exceptional job on multiple levels, despite the challenges presented by this school year. Yearbooks are a critical part of capturing and telling a school’s story, and Jostens is dedicated to supporting yearbook staff members as they do their important work.”

Founded in 1897, Jostens has produced school yearbooks for over 60 years. Visit www.jostens.com for more information.