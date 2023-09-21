Del Mar continues with design, funding options for Riverpath Del Mar

The Del Mar City Council voted unanimously Sept. 18 to proceed with final design and necessary permit approvals for Riverpath Del Mar, as well as applications for grant funding, which city staff will present next month.

Phase 3 of the riverpath project includes 2,075 linear feet of pedestrian path along the San Dieguito Lagoon, next to San Dieguito Drive, according to a city staff report.

“This project will complete critical trail segments of the Coast to Crest Trail and the City of Del Mar’s seven-mile Coastal Loop Trail,” according to the report, “creating non-motorized access between the Grand Avenue Overlook and the Crest Canyon Reserve Trail. The project will enhance access to outdoor recreation opportunities, bird watching, photography, and expand opportunities to raise awareness about the environment.”

The city will be applying for grants from the State of California Wildlife Conservation, State Coastal Conservancy, and the San Diego County Board of Supervisors Neighborhood Reinvestment Program and Community Enhancement Grant programs.

The cost estimate for construction is $2.85 million. Earlier this year, the city received a $2.7 million estimate, which included $2.4 million in construction costs and $300,000 for soft costs and construction contingency, according to the staff report. The report also noted that the estimate was “substantially more than the original preliminary cost estimate for the project.”

“However, the original preliminary cost estimate was provided by staff over five years ago for budget planning purposes prior to the project being designed,” the report continued. “The early preliminary cost estimate was based solely on assumptions about what the project design would include and current market pricing at that time. Since that time, there has been significant increases to market costs, and the project has been fully designed allowing for project costs to be projected more accurately.”

The city has $1.4 million for the project from San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy funds and a Federal Community Program Funding Grant, which is about half of the funding needed to complete the project, according to city staff.