Del Mar receives $500K in state funds for sand replenishment

As the North County coastal region continues to fight climate change, the city of Del Mar received $500,000 from Assemblymember Tasha Boerner for sand replenishment.

“We live in a time where we must conscientiously and intentionally slow down the impacts of climate change and think about future generations,” Boerner said during a ceremonial check presentation at a Sept. 18 Del Mar City Council meeting.

Boerner mentioned some of the adverse effects of climate change, erosion and sea-level rise along the coast, including a bluff collapse in Encinitas that killed three family members in 2019.

The city of Del Mar is also in the middle of a regional process to move the train tracks off the bluff due to erosion.

Other efforts by Boerner along the coastline have included AB 72, a bill signed by the governor in July to increase the state-funded study of factors that precede catastrophic bluff failures with the goal of creating an early warning system. The three sites being studied, per the bill, are Beacons Beach in Encinitas, San Elijo State Beach in Cardiff and the city of Del Mar.

The Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego is responsible for conducting the research on those three sites by 2026, with a report to the Legislature in March of that year.

“I believe protecting our environment, protecting our coastline, is a collaborative effort,” Boerner said. “And so I look forward to seeing how this project further protects and enhances Del Mar and our entire coastal community, and continues to make it a better place for residents and tourists alike.”