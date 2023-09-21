County officials plan town hall to warn families about the dangers of human trafficking

County officials will hold a virtual town hall meeting open to the public next week to discuss the dangers and prevalence of human trafficking in San Diego.

Co-hosted by Supervisor Jim Desmond and District Attorney Summer Stephan, the event will give families an opportunity to speak with experts from around the region about signs of sex and labor trafficking and how parents can protect their kids, especially on social media, officials said.

“Many parents believe this happens through abduction, but those cases are rare,” event organizers said in a news release. “The most common way is by older people developing relationships and eventually getting kids into dire situations.”

The Zoom meeting is scheduled to take place Monday at 6 p.m.

A 2016 study conducted by the University of San Diego and Point Loma Nazarene University estimated that sex trafficking generates more than $810 million annually for San Diego’s underground economy with up to 8,000 victims per year. The average age of victims is 16 years old, it found.

And while county officials have made headway in recent years tackling the industry, the problem remains a focus for local law enforcement.

During an investigation earlier this year , San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force announced they had made 48 arrests and identified 16 people believed to have been trafficked — including eight children.