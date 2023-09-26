‘The people hate this.’ San Diego County leaders vote to exclude controversial ‘mileage tax’ from future transportation plans

San Diego’s lead transportation agency has made a formal commitment to craft all of its 30-year planning documents without including a regional road user change, sometimes referred to as a “mileage tax,” as a possible financing mechanism or way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the region.

Friday, the San Diego Association of Governments board voted 15-4 to eliminate the controversial, per-mile driving fee from consideration in the 2025 Regional Plan and all future regional plans, which are prepared every four years. The board’s action also prevents agency staff and board members from pursuing legislation to implement the regional road user charge.

“I think there is a lot of confusion in the public and on the board about, is (the regional road user charge) out (of the regional plan)? Is it in? And for me, I want clarity,” said Oceanside Councilmember Ryan Keim, who put forward the winning motion. “That’s why I really think it’s important that all of us take it out — and make sure going forward it’s very clear.”

Once a key component of SANDAG’s long-term vision, the local road user charge was meant to piggyback on a revenue-generating and pollution-reducing concept already in development at the state level.

The idea behind the fee is to find a funding source to supplement gas tax revenue, which is dwindling with the proliferation of more fuel-efficient and battery-powered vehicles. At the same time, the charge has been viewed as a way to encourage people to drive less, with SANDAG leaning on the policy to hit regional emissions targets set by the California Air Resources Board.

SANDAG’s current transportation plan, adopted in December 2021, reimagines much of the San Diego region by 2050 as a collection of pedestrian-friendly villages complemented by a far more robust bike and rail network, and a Grand Central Station with a direct transit connection to the airport.

It originally anticipated charging drivers 3.3 cents per mile traveled by 2030 to generate $14.2 billion to pay for some of the transportation projects included in the visioning document. However, the per-mile driving fee is in the process of being stripped from the 2021 plan after the board voted in September 2022 to nix it. An amendment striking the road user charge as a financing strategy from the planning document will go to the board on Oct. 27.

Friday’s board action, taken up at the request of San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones, was meant to prevent the regional road user charge from resurfacing in the 2025 Regional Plan. That plan is in the early stages of being drafted and is expected to go before the board at the end of 2025.

“Today’s action will once again get us on the record that the board agrees that it is not the time for a regional road user charge in the regional plan,” Board Chair and San Diego County Supervisor Nora Vargas said.

The action instigated a passionate discussion about fairness in transportation, privacy and opposition to government tracking systems, environmental concerns and the already high cost of living in San Diego.

“The people hate this,” said El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells, who has been a vocal opponent of the per-mile driving fee on social media. “We are elected to represent the people, not to lord over the people. We are the people’s servants. And so I think we should remember that when we’re voting for something that they absolutely hate.”

The sentiment was shared by nearly all 17 members of the public who spoke on the item at Friday’s board meeting.

“San Diegans cannot afford to pay more to drive their vehicles,” said Debbie C., who did not provide her last name on the speaker slip. “I say no to any road charge at any level. And I do not believe in being tethered as an American, being controlled in my driving habits.”

La Mesa Councilmember Jack Shu, who is in favor of the road user charge and advocates for higher fees in high-traffic areas, argued that per-mile charges are more equitable than the current gas tax, which he says penalizes people who cannot afford electric cars. And gas tax proceeds, he said, only cover a portion of road maintenance and infrastructure needs, meaning agencies have to dip into other pots to cover costs at the expense of public health.

“If you’re going to damage the environment ... there should be a cost. Right now, we’re giving them a supplement. We’re supplementing the cost of polluting our environment,” Shu said. “It’s not just about paying some part of the cost of road maintenance and development. It’s using a system to manage transportation and traffic. Congestion-relief pricing will help us move more people through our system with less congestion by having some variation in how much they pay as we go through congested areas.”

Although Friday’s board action was meant to put the matter to bed, the vote doesn’t preclude a future board from taking a different action later on, Amberlynn Deaton, SANDAG’s deputy general counsel, said at the meeting. It’s also unclear if the board’s action directing agency staff and board members not to pursue legislation that supports a regional road user charge is legally enforceable, as was questioned by San Diego Councilmember Raul Campillo.