Three teens arrested in Encinitas shoe robbery

Three teens were arrested after an alleged shoe robbery at gunpoint earlier this month in Encinitas, according to the San Diego County Sheriff.

An individual who was selling shoes on Sept. 14 in the 2100 block of Carol View Drive had handed a box of shoes each to two of the suspects when a third suspect approached, allegedly wielding a gun that he pulled from his waistband, Sgt. Heather Bruton said in a news release. The victim ran to his Tesla, and all three suspects fled the scene. The victim’s car had cameras that captured the encounter.

The next day, deputies and detectives from the North Coastal Station arrested two 16-year-old suspects. One of them was wearing a pair of the stolen shoes during the arrest.

The suspect who allegedly pulled the gun was Jesus Manuel Quinonez, 18, who was arrested on Sept. 20 after Carlsbad and Escondido police served a search warrant, according to the sheriff’s department. Quinonez was also identified as a suspect in a similar shoe robbery in San Marcos days prior, as well as a stabbing in Carlsbad on Aug. 15, police said.

Police said they found the clothes he was wearing during the alleged Encinitas robbery, shoes stolen during the alleged San Marcos robbery and evidence related to the Carlsbad stabbing.

Quinonez faces charges for robbery, possession of stolen property, assault with a deadly weapon and participating in a street gang, with bail set at $300,000.