UC San Diego, a ‘city-school’ in the making, opens with hope, hubbub and a record 42,300 students

A record 42,300 students flooded on to the UC San Diego campus this week for the start of the fall quarter.

A lot of shade trees that swished in a stiff sea breeze were cut down and carted away this summer at UC San Diego. And cozy two-story dorms dating to the school’s earliest days were demolished, to no cries of “save them!”

Once again, the university was clearing land for the latest in a series of expansions that won’t end until the university can accommodate 50,000 students — making it one of the biggest on the West Coast.

There’s no time for nostalgia. At least, that’s the vibe among many of UCSD’s record 42,300 students. The fall quarter began Sept. 28, and they are eager to put the turbulence of the pandemic fully behind them and embrace an era of hyper-growth that is turning UCSD into a city of its own with a spiky skyline.

There are now four huge construction projects underway, three of which will house 5,700 students — more than the population of Mission Beach. The other one will be a glassy student union that includes an alumni center whose exterior will be used to project videos.

The $2 billion expansion already underway might be quickly followed by the rise of another major project — a campus village capable of housing as many as 6,000 students. Chancellor Pradeep Khosla raised the possibility in August. It’s in keeping with his idea of eventually providing housing for up to 40,000 students.

Such growth comes with trade-offs, including noise, traffic and the anger of some neighbors.

“But we definitely need more housing,” student body President George Chi Ioi Lo said earlier this week, as a record 19,000 students moved into dorms and apartments that offer below-market rents.

The rapid addition of high-rises are turning UCSD into a ‘city-school’ by the sea. (Meg McLaughlin/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

An additional 2,000 students are still on waiting lists and unlikely to get a bed. Lo says some of them could end up sleeping in their cars, which happened last year.

Ethan Baxter Cota, a transfer student from Folsom, was among the fortunate. He got a dorm room and was feeling grateful this week as he watched workers assemble two towering construction cranes.

“COVID killed campus life for a while,” said Baxter Cota, who arrived from Folsom Lake College. “Now, I’ll now be able to take data science classes here, with people who have the same interests as I do.

“And I’m going to be part of this big wave of growth. It is just so exciting.”

It’s also a memorable moment for Ray Tran, editor of the UCSD Guardian, the campus newspaper.

“We’re going to publish a construction update,” he said, standing among a throng of students outside Geisel Library, the Brutalist icon known around campus as the mothership. “There’s so much going on. What’s our [news] section even going to look like?”

Not long ago, the vibe was very different.

In late 2019, the media began to report that a potentially deadly virus had surfaced in China and could spread around the world, which caused fear everywhere.

The first official case of COVID-19 was reported on Jan. 20, 2020. Colleges and universities began canceling in-person classes and closing or thinning out dorms.

UCSD was among them. But it also was one of the first to broadly test students for the virus and effectively impose safety guidelines, enabling it to keep thousands of people in dorms.

UC San Diego’s new Blue Line trolley station is emerging as the front door of a school that’s never had one. (Meg McLaughlin/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Most of those students took courses online and lived a bleak experience. One captured the moment in a stark way in late 2021, placing an outward-facing sign in a window that said, simply, “I’m lonely.”

In-person classes eventually returned, along with a sense of normalcy.

But for many, something cherished had been lost. It was common to hear students who graduated this year — who had barely begun their second quarter as freshmen when the pandemic began — say that COVID had robbed them of a good college experience.

Now, the 7,000 freshmen and 3,000 transfer students beginning class this quarter are preparing for a very different experience, one that can be summed up with a question: “Where am I?”

The sprawling campus has long been confusing to navigate. The new construction adds to the mix. UCSD is about to finish the frame of a 23-story dorm, one of six housing towers that are or soon will be under construction. That number will start to jump — and perhaps even double — if Khosla proceeds with a 6,000-student village.

The current construction has disrupted foot traffic along key north-south and east-west pathways, which could discourage students from venturing far beyond the eight undergraduate colleges where many of them live.

“It’s a bit of a hassle to get around, because half the campus is under construction,” said Ansh Tripathi, who transferred to UCSD from UC Riverside this year.

“Sometimes, we hear a lot of construction noise. And a lot of students won’t even end up using these buildings, because they’ll graduate by the time they are done.

“But this expansion is making room for more students, and that’s what’s important.”

There’s another upside.

With more and more students come more and more restaurants, stores and events. The new Blue Line trolley station also is bringing the public to campus. Although the faculty hasn’t been cheering him on, Khosla has repeatedly said he wants UCSD to be as well known a San Diego destination as Balboa Park or SeaWorld.

UCSD is beginning to crackle with life, even at night — especially at the North Torrey Pines Living and Learning Neighborhood, whose balconies and plaza were tailored to draw students out of their rooms.

Sky Yang, who was student body president last year, said it’s important to appreciate what’s unfolding.

“Every university has its own distinct style,” he said. “UC Berkeley is urban-suburban. Harvard is old-money. UCSD is becoming a city-school that’s next to the beach and near wilderness. It has that real California feel.”

Alejandra Ternero, a freshman from San Diego, didn’t need convincing Sept. 23 as she stood in front of a mirror at the campus bookstore, checking out how she looked in a lab coat as her mother, Garciela, looked on.

“This is a very forward-looking place,” said Ternero, who will study biology. “Very cool.” ◆