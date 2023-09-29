‘In fear for their lives while on board’ alleged migrant-smuggling boat off Solana Beach

Three migrants who were on an alleged smuggling boat in Solana Beach in August said “they were not provided life jackets and were in fear for their lives while on board,” a federal complaint alleges.

The captain of the boat, Mexican national Edgar Joaquin Meza-Inda, faces charges for smuggling 13 passengers — 12 from Mexico and one from Venezuela — into the U.S. All 14 were arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol the morning of Aug. 10 after their boat ran out of fuel near Fletcher Cove.

Meza-Inda allegedly jumped off the boat and tried to swim away from authorities before California State Parks officials detained him, according to the complaint. He pleaded not guilty at a Sept. 7 arraignment.

Hearings are scheduled for Oct. 5 and Oct. 20 as the case heads for trial.

Three of the passengers have also been in U.S. custody since their arrest, awaiting an opportunity to testify. They do not face charges. The other passengers were taken to the San Clemente Border Patrol Station, according to court records. It’s unclear whether any of them face charges.

An attorney representing the three who are testifying filed a motion to allow them to record video depositions, which would allow for a faster release from U.S. custody.

“It is unnecessary to keep the Material Witnesses in the United States because their testimonies can be preserved through the use of videotaped depositions,” attorney Stephanie A. Lickel wrote in the motion.

Two of the passengers who are serving as witnesses said they agreed to pay $11,000 to $13,500 to be taken into the U.S., according to a complaint filed in federal court.

The 18-foot boat departed from Mexico, near Ensenada, the complaint alleges. Two of the witnesses said they were in the lower cabin area with everyone else. The third one said “he was allowed to travel outside the cabin, next to the boat pilot, because he did not fit into the lower cabin.”

Two of them said there was water, but no food on board. The third said there were sandwiches.

Two attorneys from Federal Defenders of San Diego who are representing Meza-Inda have filed a motion to make sure they have all the evidence.

“As of the filing of this motion, Mr. Meza-Inda has received 74 pages of discovery, interview, audio, body cam footage and the immigration inspection video,” they wrote in the motion. “There is still outstanding discovery that has not been produced, and the preservation of certain evidence that may be destroyed or put out of the custody and control of the government is specifically requested.”