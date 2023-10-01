Gun safety, bluff collapses, cannabis regulation: Law from North County members of the Legislature that made it to the governor’s desk

A Surfliner train by Amtrak travels along the collapsing bluffs in Del Mar. As portions of coastal bluffs continue to collapse due to erosion, bill AB 72 gives the Scripps Institute of Oceanography a Jan. 1, 2026 deadline to complete research to develop an early warning system.

Following a Sept. 14 deadline for the state Senate and Assembly to pass bills, the governor has about two more weeks to sign or veto the ones that made it to his desk. From gun safety to bluff collapses and cannabis regulation, here are the statuses of some of the bills authored by North County lawmakers this year:

Senate

Catherine Blakespear, 38th District



SB 417

Signed into law by the governor on Sept. 26, this bill requires gun stores in California to post a sign that warns customers about the risks of suicide, guns and injuries, adding to the already long list of warnings they’re required to display. “People need to know that simply having a gun in your home dramatically increases your risk of experiencing gun violence,” Blakespear said in a statement. “Every day we read in the news about gun violence. It all starts with access to a gun, and that’s why having a gun in your home escalates the chances it will be used for a suicide, domestic violence or homicide.”

SB 452

Another gun safety bill signed on Sept. 26, SB 452 would require all semiautomatic pistols sold in California to have microstamping technology that allows law enforcement a way to easily identify them. Blakespear said in a statement that the bill “will put to use readily available technology to help law enforcement identify the guns used illegally and the people behind them.”





Assembly

Brian Maienschein D-76th District



AB 1280

This bill, approved by the governor in July, expands the criteria that requires the seller of a single-family home to disclose fire risks and other hazards, including whether the property is in a high or very high fire hazard severity zone. “The bill would also clarify,” the text of the bill reads, “that the natural hazard statement is required to include a disclosure as to whether the property is located within a high fire hazard severity zone in a state responsibility area, very high fire hazard severity zone in a state responsibility area, or very high fire hazard severity zone in a local responsibility area.”

AB 1684

Awaiting consideration by the governor as of the end of September, this bill would set terms for ordinances that penalize illegal cannabis businesses, including activities such as cultivation and retail sales. “The bill would authorize the ordinance to impose the administrative fine or penalty on the property owner and each owner of the occupant business entity engaging in unlicensed commercial cannabis activity and to hold them jointly and severally liable,” the text of the bill reads. “The bill would authorize a local agency that adopts an ordinance authorized by this provision to refer a case involving unlicensed commercial cannabis activity to the Attorney General, as specified.”



Tasha Boerner Horvath, D-77th District



AB 72

As portions of coastal bluffs continue to collapse due to erosion, this bill gives the Scripps Institute of Oceanography a Jan. 1, 2026 deadline to complete research to develop an early warning system. Boerner said in a statement that the bill “ensures we have enough time to consider the data-driven outcomes holistically, which is necessary to keep our communities safe in the face of sea-level rise.”

AB 559

The nonpartisan California Senior Legislature has advocated for bills that protect and improve the lives of California’s oldest residents. AB 559 allows residents to continue contributing some of their tax refund to the organization. Existing law that provides residents an opportunity to donate was set to expire in 2025. “As we age, we should continue to feel empowered to choose how we live,” Boerner said in a statement. “Sometimes our health and support systems may falter, which is why it is vital we have a voice for our aging population.”



Chris Ward, D-78th District

