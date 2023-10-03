New local clinical trial seeks to help improve skills of those with mild traumatic brain injury

Dr. Teri Lawton, a Solana Beach-based neuroscientist, has been funded by the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke at the National Institutes of Health to conduct a clinical trials study to remediate cognitive skills in those who have a mild traumatic brain injury. She is looking for subjects to participate in this new study, at no cost.

Dr. Teri Lawton (Courtesy Teri Lawton)

The study involves spending 30 minutes of computer-based brain training three times a week for a total of 12 weeks. Three different brain training exercises are being studied to show that following this short amount of brain training, most cognitive skills can improve markedly.

Recent studies shed light on the transformative capabilities of PATH (Perception Attention Therapy) Neurotraining to address visual timing challenges associated with dyslexia, aging and concussion recovery, resulting in enhanced reading, attention and executive-control networks.

The clinic will provide a two-hour assessment of working memory, attention, processing speed and reading proficiency at the beginning and end of the brain training. as well as free pre-and post-training brain imaging sessions for a subset of participants at the UCSD Radiology Laboratory.

Tests can be performed at Perception Dynamics Institute, 828 Santa Inez in Solana Beach or at the UCSD Atkinson Hall/Qualcomm Institute in La Jolla.

For more information call Dr. Teri Lawton at (310) 903-6009. Learn more at pathtoreading.com

